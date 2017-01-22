Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Provides full stat line in Saturday victory

Butler offered 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 39 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Kings.

Butler's usage was back up to its usual levels following a Friday contest in which he'd put up only eight shot attempts overall. The sixth-year pro has cooled off since starting the new calendar year with 52-and-42-point tallies in his first three games, but is still posting averages of 25.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks over nine January outings he's played in.