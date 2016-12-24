Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Puts up 26 points in loss to Hornets

Butler recorded 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Chicago's 103-91 loss to Charlotte on Friday.

Butler got out of a small shooting slump and had a great game for the Bulls on Friday. But it wasn't enough to get the win as he was the only Chicago starter to shoot better than 50 percent from the field. The Bulls are set for a tough Christmas Day matchup against the Spurs.