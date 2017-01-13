Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Saturday

Butler (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Butler is still dealing with an illness that has kept him out for the past two games, but it looks like he will be a game-time call Saturday depending on how he feels. If Butler is unable to go, Paul Zipser could be in line for another spot start with Doug McDermott serving as the backup wing off the bench.