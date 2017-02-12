Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Questionable Sunday vs. Timberwolves

Butler (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler was able to return from a three-game absence due to a bruised right heel to play 30 minutes in Friday's loss to the Suns, but he struggled throughout the contest and indicated afterward that he was still in considerable pain due to the injury. It's unclear if a day of rest in between games provided enough time off for Butler to heal up, so the Bulls may put the swingman through a workout shortly before Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tip off before determining if he can play. In the event Butler is sidelined, Dwyane Wade would likely see a spike in usage, while Doug McDermott, Michael Carter-Williams, Denzel Valentine and Jerian Grant could be in line for expanded roles in the backcourt.