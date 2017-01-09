Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Remains game-time call Monday

Butler (illness) will go through warmups Monday, before a decision is made on his availability against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Essentially, Butler is still considered a game-time decision, so there's no real update on his status. That said, it sounds as if Butler is hoping to take the floor, which seems to bode well for his availability. We should see another update shortly, but if he can't give it a go, Dwyane Wade and Doug McDermott could see a bigger workload Monday.