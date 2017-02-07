Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Monday vs. Kings

Butler (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler will be missing a second consecutive game Monday, as he was also sidelined for Fridays tilt with the Rockets. The Bulls are going to shift Dwyane Wade to small forward for a second straight contest, with Michael Carter-Williams entering the starting lineup in the backcourt next to Jerian Grant. Carter-Williams should see a significant jump in minutes yet again after logging 35 on Friday, while guys like Paul Zipser and Doug McDermott could see added time off the bench. Butler has yet to be given a timetable for a return, so consider him day-to-day following Monday's contest.