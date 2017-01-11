Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Thursday vs. Knicks

Butler (illness) will sit out Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler has been dealing with an illness since Monday, so despite the added time off, he's yet to recover fully from the ailment. Instead of taking the court Thursday, Butler will receive treatment away from the team, with the hope of being at full strength prior to Saturday's game against the Pelicans. With Nikola Mirotic (illness) also expected to sit out, Doug McDermott should draw another start at small forward and will see a ton of minutes, while Denzel Valentine is also slated to pick up a bigger role off the bench.