Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Thursday vs. Knicks
Butler (illness) will sit out Thursday's matchup with the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Butler has been dealing with an illness since Monday, so despite the added time off, he's yet to recover fully from the ailment. Instead of taking the court Thursday, Butler will receive treatment away from the team, with the hope of being at full strength prior to Saturday's game against the Pelicans. With Nikola Mirotic (illness) also expected to sit out, Doug McDermott should draw another start at small forward and will see a ton of minutes, while Denzel Valentine is also slated to pick up a bigger role off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Out for Tuesday's game against Washington•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Exits Monday's game•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will play through illness Monday•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Remains game-time call Monday•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Game-time call Monday due to illness•
-
Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Leads big comeback with 42 points in Saturday's OT win•