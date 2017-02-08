Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors

Butler (heel) won't play in Wednesday't game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler will be missing his third consecutive game due to pains in his heel. He remains without a concrete return timetable, but the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Jerian Grant has started at shooting guard and Dwayne Wade has started at small forward to account for Butler's absence the last two games, but, with Wade (illness) questionable Wednesday, coach Fred Hoiberg may have to make some additional changes. Paul Sipper and Doug McDermott will figure to see some added time off the bench as well. Butler's next chance to return will be on Friday against the Suns.