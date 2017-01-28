Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Set to return to starting lineup

Butler will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN Chicago reports.

Both Butler and Dwyane Wade were brought off the bench as a disciplinary measure Friday against Miami, but the pair will return to the starting five Sunday as Miami looks to snap a two-game skid. Butler is coming off of arguably his worst game of the season, in which he scored just three points on 1-of-13 shooting in the Bulls' home 100-88 loss.