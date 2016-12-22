Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Shooting woes resurface in loss to Wizards
Butler went for 20 points (6-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes during a 107-97 loss to Washington on Wednesday.
Butler has struggled from the field lately, shooting below 41 percent in four of the last five outings. He did, however, have a good game Wednesday other than the shooting performance, as he reached doubles figures in rebounding for just the third time this season and handed out five dimes. Butler will look to get the shooting touch back Friday against Charlotte.
