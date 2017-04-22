Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Shoots poorly in Game 3 loss Friday
Butler collected 14 points (7-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 104-87 loss to the Celtics in Game 3.
Butler played the most minutes on the team and turned in a lackluster performance, shooting just 33 percent from the floor while failing to connect on a three or even attempt a free-throw. Butler's offensive woes were a big reason why the Bulls scored a meager 87 points, but the rest of the team didn't help out much as Butler still finished second on the team in points behind Dwayne Wade (18 points in Game 3). The Bulls still lead 2-1 in the series, but they can't play tired like they did in Game 3 if they want to pull away from the 1-seeded Celtics.
