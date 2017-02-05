Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Status uncertain for Monday

Butler (heel) was held out of Sunday's practice and his status for Monday's game against the Kings remains unclear, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler was surprisingly scratched from Friday's tilt with the Rockets due to a right heel injury and he still appears to be dealing with some discomfort, as he was unable to take part in Sunday's practice. While that doesn't bode well for his eventual availability, Butler could feel better with another night off for rest, so he can tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's contest with the Kings. If Butler can't give it a go, Doug McDermott and Paul Zipser would be in line for added minutes.