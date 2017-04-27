Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Struggles in Game 5 loss
Butler posted 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-97 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.
Butler didn't play poorly in Wednesday's game, but it was certainly a quieter performance than his Game 4 33-point tour-de-force. He quietly posted a decent stat line, but Dwyane Wade was unquestionably the big offensive weapon in Game 5. Without Rajon Rondo in the lineup, the Bulls are having a difficult time finding their footing, and although they can string together a few good quarters, inevitably they stumble with a 16-point fourth quarter. If Rondo can return in Game 6, Butler and the rest of the team will benefit from a more balanced attack.
