Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Struggles with shot in home loss

Butler finished with just three points (1-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 33 minutes in Friday's 100-88 loss against the Heat.

Fantasy owners have seen this movie before, as Butler had a 42-point game against Toronto on Jan. 7, following it up with a 1-point effort on Jan. 9 against Oklahoma City. In that instance, Butler was under the weather and missed the next two games. There are no signs Butler was injured or ill, but Butler has a history of following up big games with eggs.