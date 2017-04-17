Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Team-high 30 points Sunday
Butler tallied 30 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Celtics.
Butler, despite being checked by a great defender in Jae Crowder for much of the game, led the charge for the Bulls' offense against the top-seeded Celtics, stealing a victory on Boston's home floor. He played a hard-fought 41 minutes, scoring efficiently and racking up some defensive statistics as well, including being just one rebound shy of a double-double. While employing him in fantasy while guarded by Crowder isn't necessarily advised, Butler has demonstrated that he's capable of taking advantage of the matchup.
