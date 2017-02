Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will play Friday vs. Suns

Butler (heel) will play in Friday's contest against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler went through warmups and apparently feels good enough to take the floor Friday, despite his heel bruise. With Dwyane Wade (illness) also set to play, the Bulls will be able to trot out their normal starting lineup against the Suns. Butler isn't officially on a minutes restriction, but could play less than his usual workload depending how he feels mid-game.