Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will play through illness Monday
Butler (illness) will play Monday against the Thunder without a minutes restriction, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
After going through warmups, Butler will give it a go and try to play as much as possible despite dealing with an illness. The small forward is averaging just under 39 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, but Dwyane Wade, Doug McDermott and Nikola Mirotic may cut into those minutes if Butler's illness gets the best of him mid-game.
