Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will return Saturday vs. Pelicans

Butler (illness) is set to return for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Butler missed the previous two games while dealing with an illness. According to Vince Goodwill of CSN Chicago, Butler lost ten pounds while he was sick, so his minutes will be monitored for the contest. Expect the Bulls to exercise caution with their star wing while he works his way back into game shape.