Bulls' Jimmy Butler: Will test heel during warmups Friday

Butler (heel) will go through pregame warmups before making a decision regarding his status for Friday's game against the Suns, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Butler still clearly isn't 100 percent, but the fact that he was able to practice yesterday gives the shooting guard some hope heading into Friday night's matchup with Phoenix. He will truly be a game-time decision, and if he is unable to go, look for either Paul Zipser, who is still considered questionable with ankle tendinitis, or Michael Carter-Williams to get the start with Wade (illness) now back in the starting lineup.