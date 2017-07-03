Bulls' Justin Holiday: Returns to Chicago on two-year deal
Holiday agreed Sunday with the Bulls on a two-year, $9 million contract, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Holiday also attracted interest in free agency from the Timberwolves, but he ultimately decided to head back to Chicago, where he spent part of the 2015-16 campaign. The 28-year-old offers the ability to play both wing spots and could be able to carve out a spot on the Bulls' second unit if youngsters Paul Zipser and Denzel Valentine fail to make notable strides in their second NBA seasons. Holiday was a key reserve for the Knicks last season, averaging career bests in points (7.7 per game), rebounds (2.8), three-pointers (1.2) and minutes (20.0) while suiting up in all 82 contests.
