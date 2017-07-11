Bulls' Kris Dunn: To miss remainder of summer league

Dunn will not play during the remainder of summer league to attend to a family matter, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn, who played in just one summer league game, racked up 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes of action. It wasn't a great performance, though Dunn is probably still a lock to be the Bulls' starting point guard when the regular season commences.