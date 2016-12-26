Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play Monday vs. Pacers

Carter-Williams (wrist) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carter-Williams played just three games earlier this season before suffering a wrist sprain, as well as a bone bruise to his left knee. However, he'll finally be back on the court Monday, as he's been given the green light from the Bulls' medical staff. Carter-Williams should slot in as Rajon Rondo's direct backup at point guard, but likely won't see enough minutes to be a significant fantasy contributor. Jerian Grant will also see his role take a big hit in Carter-Williams' return.