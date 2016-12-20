Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Could resume two-on-two work in coming days

Coach Fred Hoiberg said Tuesday that he's hopeful Carter-Williams will be able to do some two-on-two work over the next few days, ESPN.com's Nick Friedell reports.

While Carter-Williams is progressing in his recovery from the sprained left wrist, he's still not taking contact after suffering the injury a little less than two months ago, suggesting he won't be able to return before Christmas like he initially hoped. Even if Carter-Williams is able to gradually increase his activities over the next few days, he may need more than a week to regain conditioning, which will further delay his return. Once healthy, he'll likely take over as the Bulls' primary backup to starting point guard Rajon Rondo.