Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Could return Monday vs. Pacers

Coach Fred Hoiberg said that Carter-Williams (wrist) could be cleared to play Monday against the Pacers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Carter-Williams resumed taking contact a few days ago as he looks to work his way back from a significant left wrist sprain along with a bone bruise on his left knee, though it's the former issue that has required the longer recovery time. He'll be reexamined by a doctor Monday, and if Carter-Williams' wrist has healed as anticipated, he could be given clearance to suit up against the Pacers, which would mark his first appearance since Oct. 31, the Bulls' third game of the season. It's expected that Carter-Williams will hold down a regular role in Hoiberg's rotation as the backup point guard to starter Rajon Rondo, but he's unlikely to see enough minutes to make a significant impact in fantasy leagues.