Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Does not receive qualifying offer
The Bulls do not plan to tender Carter-Williams a qualifying offer, which will make him an unrestricted free agent on July 1, David Kaplan of CSN Chicago reports.
Carter-Williams has a $4.4 million qualifying offer that would make him a restricted free agent, but the Bulls are apparently content to let the 25-year-old walk this offseason. Considering Carter-Williams' struggles since earning the Rookie of the Year award in 2013-14, the decision doesn't come as much of a surprise. Carter-Williams appeared in 45 games for Chicago last season, averaging just 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting a dreadful 36.6 percent from the field. Considering the Bulls brought in second-year point guard Kris Dunn via trade on draft night and will want to get a better look at Cameron Payne next season, Carter-Williams is more expendable than ever.
