Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to shift to bench Tuesday

Carter-Williams will move to the bench Tuesday against the Magic, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carter-Williams has started every game at point guard since Dec. 31, but he's struggled mightily over the Bulls' last three contests. During that time, Carter-Williams is averaging only 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, and didn't see more than 21 minutes in any contest. In recognition of Carter-Williams' struggles, coach Fred Hoiberg will turn to Jerian Grant in a starting role Tuesday, and it's conceivable that Carter-Williams could fall out of the rotation if Rajon Rondo sticks in his usual backup role. Those holding Carter-Williams in deeper leagues may want to wait and see how the minutes distributions shakes out Tuesday, but the 25-year-old is beginning to look like a drop candidate.