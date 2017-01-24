Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Expected to shift to bench

Carter-Williams is expected to shift to the bench Tuesday against the Magic, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Carter-Williams has started every game since Dec. 31, but he's struggled over the Bulls' last three contests, so coach Fred Hoiberg will go with Jerian Grant at point guard Tuesday. While Grant will likely see a mild boost in value, Carter-Williams' production probably won't be greatly affected, as he's been playing only 23.7 minutes per game since taking over as the starter.