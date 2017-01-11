Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Goes for 14 points, seven boards

Carter-Williams tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in a 101-99 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Carter-Williams hasn't been a great facilitator during his six-game run as the starting point guard, averaging just 3.0 assists per game, but he's at least been a steady source of points and rebounds. The fourth-year player enjoyed a healthy spike in his usage rate with Jimmy Butler (illness), Dwyane Wade (rest) and Nikola Mirotic (illness) sitting out Wednesday, but the reentry of Rajon Rondo into the rotation resulted in Carter-Williams falling below the 30-minute mark. Coach Fred Hoiberg indicated afterward that Rondo would likely see regular minutes in the rotation in future contests, though it's not expected that he'll displace Carter-Williams as the starter. Even so, Carter-Williams could see his playing time start to plummet a bit with Rondo representing an upgrade over Jerian Grant, who had been backing up Carter-Williams in the preceding five contests.