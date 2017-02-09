Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Has disastrous outing in Oakland

Carter-Williams finished with just three points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 123-92 loss against the Bulls.

Carter-Williams was unable to take advantage of the fact the Bulls were missing both Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (illness). He crashed back to Earth hard after scorching the nets over his past two games. Inconsistency has been the rule for Carter-Williams during his NBA career, so fantasy owners should tamp down expectations.