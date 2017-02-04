Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Leads team scoring Friday

Carter-Williams registered 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in a 121-117 loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Carter-WIlliams earned the start in place of Jimmy Butler, who was a late scratch on Friday. After being thrusted in on late notice, he led the Bulls in scoring and wielded his team into overtime against a hot James Harden. He looked comfortable starting and playing extended minutes, and it'll be interesting to see when Jimmy Butler will return to the lineup, with his next chance being Monday against the Kings.