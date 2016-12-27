Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Manages one point in return from wrist injury

Carter-Williams (wrist) recorded one point (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during a 90-85 win over Indiana on Monday.

Carter-Williams saw his first game action since late October, and didn't get anything going in limited playing time. He will likely be competing with Jerian Grant for minutes at Chicago's backup point guard spot going forward, and Grant got 10 more minutes than him in the win over the Pacers. The Bulls are back in action Wednesday against the Nets.