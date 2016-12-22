Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Participates in three-on-three work Thursday

Carter-Williams (wrist) took part in three-on-three work during Thursday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It appears Carter-Williams has finally been cleared for some full-contact scrimmaging, as he was able to take part in portions of 3-on-3 work at the end of Thursday's practice. While a return still isn't considered forthcoming, Carter-Williams appears to be inching closer and if he doesn't experience any lingering soreness over the next week or so, there's a chance he's cleared to play in the near future. Following Friday's matchup with the Hornets, the Bulls then go on a stretch where they play five games in seven nights starting Sunday against the Spurs, so Carter-Williams would provide some much-needed depth. According to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, Carter-Williams has been ruled out for the next two games and then will be considered for a return to the court, so keep an eye on a potential comeback at some point next week.