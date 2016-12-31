Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays season-high 27 minutes Friday

Carter-Williams recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

With the Bulls trailing by 12 points at halftime, coach Fred Hoiberg decided to pull the plug on starting point guard Rajon Rondo, who racked up more fouls (three) than points and assists combined (one) over 11 minutes in the first half. Carter-Wiliams opened the third quarter with the starters, and he and Jerian Grant wound up logging all the playing time at point guard after halftime. Though the change didn't ultimately yield a win for the Bulls, Hoiberg said after the game that he hasn't decided who would start at point guard Saturday against the Bucks, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Tribune reports. If Hoiberg decides to move the struggling Rondo the bench, Carter-Williams would be the presumptive favorite to enter the top unit, a move that would significantly increase his fantasy value.