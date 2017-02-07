Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Puts up 21 in Monday win

Carter-Williams supplied 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes in Monday's 112-107 win over the Kings.

As he'd done Friday versus the Rockets when Jimmy Butler (heel) also missed, MCW stepped up his offensive involvement and had the hot hand from the field. He was even sharper Monday, with his 66.7 percent success rate from the floor equaling a season best. He filled out the rest of the stat sheet once again as well, and he's averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over the last two games. While those are superb returns, it's pertinent to keep in mind that consistency has been far from his strong suit, and that this level of production has been attained in Butler's absence.