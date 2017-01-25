Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Removed from starting lineup and receives DNP-CP

Carter-Williams did not play in Tuesday's 100-92 win over the Magic. He received a DNP-Coaches Decision.

Even before Carter-Williams' poor last two games as a starter, he did not contribute very much as the starting point guard. In 24.6 minutes he managed only 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals. The across category balance was helpful, but he was not strong enough in any category to warrant widespread ownership. The DNP-CD is a bad sign for his value going forward, but it is not necessarily time to drop him in very deep settings. Jerian Grant and Rajon Rondo were the only active point guards Tuesday, and they combined for only 35 minutes. This point guard situation is not yet settled, and Carter-Williams could return to production he was generating towards the beginning of January.