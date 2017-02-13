Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 12 points in Sunday's start

Carter-Williams contributed 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter-Williams had as many field-goal attempts as points and as many turnovers as assists, but he did manage to fill up the stat sheet while starting his 16th game in 2016-17. Whenever he receives ample minutes, Carter-Williams tends to produce decent counting stats. With that being said, relying on him to be efficient is a recipe for disappointment, and Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (wrists) aren't likely to be out long.