Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores 12 points in Sunday's start

Carter-Williams contributed 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter-Williams had as many field-goal attempts as points and as many turnovers as assists, but he did manage to fill up the stat sheet while starting his 16th game in 2016-17. Whenever he receives ample minutes, Carter-Williams tends to produce decent counting stats. With that being said, relying on him to be efficient is a recipe for disappointment, and Jimmy Butler (heel) and Dwyane Wade (wrists) aren't likely to be out long.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola