Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Scores season-high 15 in loss to Thunder
Carter-Williams went for 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes during a 109-94 loss to the Thunder on Monday.
Carter-Williams tallied a season-high 15 points in what was also his best shooting performance of the season. The minute total was a little low, and he may have gotten more run had the team not been blown out. We'll see if he can continue the good play on the offensive end Tuesday against Washington with Jimmy Butler (illness) and Dwyane Wade (rest) to be sidelined.
More News
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Tallies 10 points, nine boards in another start•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will start at point guard again Monday•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: To start Saturday•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Plays season-high 27 minutes Friday•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Manages one point in return from wrist injury•
-
Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Cleared to play Monday vs. Pacers•