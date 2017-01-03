Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Tallies 10 points, nine boards in another start

Carter-Williams produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during a 118-111 victory over Charlotte on Monday.

Carter-Williams received his second consecutive start at point guard and had a better game this time around with a near double-double. He looks like a decent fantasy option as long as he continues to start while Rajon Rondo, who hasn't played for two straight games, is in Fred Hoiberg's doghouse, as long as owners can deal with his poor field goal percentage. Denzel Valentine (ankle) left Monday's game, and Dwyane Wade (knees) was sidelined, so Carter-Williams could be looking at even more minutes if those two are forced to miss more time.