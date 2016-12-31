Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: To start Saturday

Carter-Williams will start at point guard Saturday against the Bucks, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

With Rajon Rondo struggling of late, the Bulls will move the veteran to the bench in favor of Carter-Williams, who has appeared in only six games this season due to injury. Carter-Williams, who's hardly been a model of consistency himself, played 27 minutes in Friday's loss to Indiana, including most of the second half when Rondo was benched. It's unclear if the decision to start Carter-Williams will extend beyond Saturday, but the Bulls clearly needed a change with Rondo shooting just 35.8 percent from the floor in the month of December.