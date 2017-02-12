Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will reenter starting five Sunday

Carter-Williams will start at point guard Sunday against the Timberwolves, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

Since being dropped from a regular starting role Jan. 24 against the Magic, Carter-Williams has been largely out of the Bulls' rotation, though he's stepped back in on the top unit in each of the previous three games Jimmy Butler has missed due to a heel injury. With Butler still dealing with pain in his heel following a return to the lineup in Friday's loss to the Suns, Carter-Williams should be in store for a sizable workload, along with a high usage rate, as Dwyane Wade (wrists) is also sidelined. Carter-Williams had a pair of 20-point games in two of his previous three starts in place of Butler, so he could make sense as a punt-play option in DFS contests.