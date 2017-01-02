Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will start at point guard again Monday

Carter-Williams is slated to make his second straight start at point guard Monday against the Hornets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Though the Bulls lost by 20 points in their last game Saturday against the Bucks with Carter-Williams directing the offense, coach Fred Hoiberg seems eager to move on from previous starting point guard Rajon Rondo, who was held out of the rotation in that contest after being benched for the entire second half of Friday's loss to the Pacers. Rondo looks like he'll be out of the mix for playing time again Monday, as Hoiberg has also named Jerian Grant the main backup at point guard. While Carter-Williams is shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor in his first four games since returning from a wrist injury, his size and skills as a distributor will at least earn him a short-term look with the top unit, making him a decent speculative pickup in deeper leagues.