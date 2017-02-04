Bulls' Michael Carter-Williams: Will start Friday vs. Rockets

Carter-Williams is moving into the starting lineup due to Jimmy Butler being a late scratch in Friday's matchup against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Butler's late scratch came out of nowhere, and it appears the Bulls will opt to go small to matchup with the Rockets. It is unclear where Carter-Williams will lineup in the backcourt, as the team has not yet announced their entire starting lineup. The decision to is somewhat peculiar considering Carter-Williams had gone from starter to out of the rotation recently.