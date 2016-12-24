Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Doubles-doubles in loss to Charlotte
Mirotic contributed 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to Charlotte.
Mirotic reached doubles figures in scoring for the third straight game, a feat he has only accomplished one other time this season. It was also his fourth double-double of the season and the first he's had in December. Mirotic has played a little better lately, but he's still not quite showing enough to be seen as a reliable fantasy option.
