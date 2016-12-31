Mirotic finished with eight points (3-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks across 27 minutes in a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Friday.

Mirotic poured in a season-high 20 points in his previous matchup with the Pacers two games earlier, but was unable to replicate that success Friday, despite seeing more extensive run than usual with coach Fred Hoiberg largely turning the game over to his bench in the second half. Through Mirotic's two-plus seasons in the league, streakiness seems to be a feature rather than a bug in his game, as the 6-foot-10 forward hasn't been able to consistently live up to the reputation as a sharpshooter that he developed while playing abroad. With a 4-of-21 mark from the field and 3-of-15 mark from three-point range over his last two games, Mirotic won't make for a dependable DFS option until he begins to heat up again.