Mirotic (illness) could take the floor Tuesday against the Mavericks, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg is "hopeful" that Mirotic will be able to give it a go Tuesday against the Mavericks after getting a little workout in Sunday. Mirotic has missed the past four games, and if he happens to be active for Tuesday's matchup, Bobby Portis will likely see the largest dropoff in minutes for the Bulls.