Mirotic tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and seven rebounds across 30 minutes during a 90-85 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Mirotic went for a season high in scoring and attained his fifth straight game of scoring in double figures. He is in the midst of his best offensive stretch of play on the year and has made at least three three-pointers in four of the last five games. Mirotic has played at least 30 minutes in the last two games and his value is trending upward, especially if Doug McDermott (shin) is forced to miss multiple games.