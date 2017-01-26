Mirotic was held to nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes Wednesday during a 119-114 loss to Atlanta.

Mirotic has been a markedly worse shooter this season, especially from deep (30.4 3P% compared to 39 3P% last season). Usually, he doesn't struggle as much from home (32.7 3P% at home, 27.8 3P% away), but he stunk up the United Center on Wednesday. The Bulls will get one day of rest before hosting the Miami Heat on Friday.

