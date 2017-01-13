Mirotic (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

This will be the third straight game Mirotic misses with the illness, as he just can't seem to shake it. With Mirotic absent once again, look for Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio and Doug McDermott to all potentially see extended time on the floor Saturday.