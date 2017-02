Mirotic is dealing with back spasms and won't play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago reports.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Mirotic first tweaked his back in Friday's loss to the Suns, and was experiencing spasms upon flying to Minneapolis on Saturday before seeing his condition worsen upon waking up Sunday morning. The Bulls don't want to risk Mirotic's injury turning into a more long-term issue, so he'll be held out Sunday as a preventative measure. Look for Bobby Portis to enter the rotation as assume most of Mirotic's minutes as the main backup to starting power forward Taj Gibson.