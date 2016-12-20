Mirotic contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during a 113-82 win over Detroit on Monday.

Mirotic returned to Chicago's rotation after two consecutive DNP-CDs during the rout of Detroit on Monday. It's a good sign that he got back in the rotation and hit a few shots, but every player on the Bulls' roster got minutes in this blowout. He hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games in nearly a month, so we'll see if the inconsistent forward can break that streak against Washington on Wednesday.